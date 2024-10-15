Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,818,000 after buying an additional 586,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

