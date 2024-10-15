Cwm LLC Sells 14,973 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,973 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

