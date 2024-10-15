Cwm LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS stock opened at $179.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.06. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 63.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,814,424.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.