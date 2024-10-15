Cwm LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $127.40 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

