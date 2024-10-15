Cwm LLC Sells 274 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock worth $7,302,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.49 and its 200 day moving average is $285.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

