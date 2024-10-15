Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. Dana has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dana stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Dana worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

