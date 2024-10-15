Denny’s (DENN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $329.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on DENN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

