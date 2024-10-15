Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.77 and traded as high as $29.87. Digi International shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 67,641 shares.

Several analysts have commented on DGII shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digi International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Digi International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International during the first quarter worth $78,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 92.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

