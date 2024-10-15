Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.89.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $162.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

