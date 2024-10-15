DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after buying an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,099,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,318,000 after buying an additional 75,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,518,000 after buying an additional 576,414 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,536,000 after buying an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $424,025.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,399.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $508,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,106.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $424,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,399.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,002 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,973 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.