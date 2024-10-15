Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 651.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of D opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

