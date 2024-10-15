Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $490.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $428.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $332.13 and a one year high of $542.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.60 and its 200-day moving average is $468.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,926,000 after purchasing an additional 150,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $72,296,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

