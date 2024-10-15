Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $510.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $489.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $428.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.60 and its 200-day moving average is $468.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $332.13 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.