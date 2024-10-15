Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $557.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $582.00 to $557.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $489.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $428.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.60 and a 200-day moving average of $468.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.