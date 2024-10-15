DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Macquarie

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Macquarie from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DV. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.24.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,820 shares of company stock worth $160,206. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 714.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 74.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

