Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $11.10 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

NAPA stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.21.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Duckhorn Portfolio’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $133,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $136,000.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

