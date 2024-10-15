Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,195 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DUK opened at $115.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.79 and a one year high of $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.03%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.