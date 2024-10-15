Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DNB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,353,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,053,000 after buying an additional 6,375,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,428,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after buying an additional 868,621 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,633,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,806,000 after buying an additional 2,983,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,665,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after buying an additional 1,809,638 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,899,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,546,000 after buying an additional 1,402,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.