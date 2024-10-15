Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,128.08 ($14.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,204 ($15.72). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,204 ($15.72), with a volume of 775,551 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.30) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,170 ($15.28) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.84) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.41) to GBX 1,470 ($19.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,220.83 ($15.94).

Dunelm Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,627.03, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,206.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,128.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,945.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luisa Wright acquired 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.87) per share, with a total value of £27,928.28 ($36,469.42). 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

