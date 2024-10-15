DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 389.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

