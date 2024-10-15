Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. UBS Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,810,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009 in the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

