Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $107,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,079 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,923,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270,110 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,691,000 after buying an additional 12,013,898 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

SWN stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

