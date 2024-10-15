Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $71,199,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 194,342 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,537.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,953,000 after purchasing an additional 168,029 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 805,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,111,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 33.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 529,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,189,000 after purchasing an additional 132,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $297.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $298.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.61 and its 200-day moving average is $250.13.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,851 shares of company stock worth $2,124,258. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

