East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,343.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,713.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.77.

View Our Latest Report on EWBC

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.