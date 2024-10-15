Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stake Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,833,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

