Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 215 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,178,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,310,925,000 after buying an additional 1,429,261 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

