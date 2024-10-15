Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Cut by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.79. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $751,688. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

