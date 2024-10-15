Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.11 and traded as high as C$29.67. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$29.50, with a volume of 843,109 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.88.
Element Fleet Management Price Performance
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.46 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.6869159 earnings per share for the current year.
Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.
Insider Transactions at Element Fleet Management
In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
