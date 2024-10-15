Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.11 and traded as high as C$29.67. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$29.50, with a volume of 843,109 shares changing hands.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.14. The company has a market cap of C$11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.46 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.6869159 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Element Fleet Management

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.