Elevance Health (ELV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Elevance Health to post earnings of $9.74 per share for the quarter. Elevance Health has set its FY24 guidance at at least $37.20 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Elevance Health to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $509.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health has a one year low of $435.99 and a one year high of $567.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.07.

View Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.