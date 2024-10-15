Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $574,908,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,058 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $129,670,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $87,551,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

