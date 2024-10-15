Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $34.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Energizer Stock Up 0.8 %

ENR stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $2,238,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

