Enova International (ENVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enova International Stock Down 0.1 %

ENVA opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. Enova International has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Enova International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $826,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,294,570.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $826,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 101,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,294,570.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $1,946,115.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,225.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,053. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENVA

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.