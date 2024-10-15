EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.32.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $198.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

