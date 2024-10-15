Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 69.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Equity Residential by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.97.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $78.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

