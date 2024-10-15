Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Scotiabank

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

View Our Latest Report on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.31%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.