Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $113.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $94.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.79. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 148.31%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

