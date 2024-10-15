Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

