ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,208,000 after buying an additional 160,723 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,616,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,869,000 after purchasing an additional 233,108 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 46.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,003 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,817,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,760,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,541,593.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $383,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,660.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,726. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

