Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.85.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $150.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.46.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.