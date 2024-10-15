Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 177.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FIS opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.