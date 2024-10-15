Financial Analysis: Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Collective Audience”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.31 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Collective Audience $12.14 million 0.99 -$4.57 million N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Collective Audience.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -17.68% N/A -69.45% Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Collective Audience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Collective Audience shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collective Audience has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Leafbuyer Technologies and Collective Audience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Collective Audience beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Collective Audience

(Get Free Report)

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.