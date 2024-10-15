Financial Contrast: Gold Royalty (GROY) versus Its Peers

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gold Royalty to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -381.76% -0.53% -0.40% Gold Royalty Competitors -40.19% 4.47% 3.48%

Dividends

Gold Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Gold Royalty pays out -5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of -16.3% and pay out -4,819.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gold Royalty Competitors 1041 3500 4261 117 2.39

Gold Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 162.84%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Royalty and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $6.50 million -$26.76 million -8.21 Gold Royalty Competitors $4.97 billion -$76.31 million -7.32

Gold Royalty’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gold Royalty. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Royalty’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Royalty rivals beat Gold Royalty on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

