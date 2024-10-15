Financial Contrast: Unifi (NYSE:UFI) vs. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF)

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unifi and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unifi $582.21 million 0.23 -$47.40 million ($2.62) -2.79 Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.36 102.36

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unifi. Unifi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unifi -8.14% -14.87% -8.63% Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Unifi and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.7% of Unifi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Unifi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Unifi and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unifi 0 0 0 0 N/A Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft beats Unifi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns. The company also provides recycled solutions made from pre-consumer and post-consumer waste, such as plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer beads, and staple fiber. It offers recycled and synthetic products primarily to yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produces yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, automotive, home furnishings, industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE brand. Unifi, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors, and industrial applications. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell and modal fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, activewear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names. The company also provides biorefinery products comprising acetic acid biobased, furfural biobased, magnesium lignosulphonate biobased, soda ash, sodium sulphate, and xylose. It also engages in the training and personnel development activities. The company operates in Austria; rest of Europe; Asia; North, Central, and South America; and internationally. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft was formerly known as Chemiefaser Lenzing AG and changed its name to Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft in 1984. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Lenzing, Austria.

