Financial Review: PhoneX (PXHI) and Its Competitors

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) is one of 56 public companies in the “Internet Retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PhoneX to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

PhoneX has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX’s rivals have a beta of 1.55, indicating that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PhoneX and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A PhoneX Competitors 298 1005 1911 7 2.51

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Internet Retail” companies have a potential upside of 29.49%. Given PhoneX’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PhoneX has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

33.6% of shares of all “Internet Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Internet Retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PhoneX and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $179.41 million $6.41 million 6.31 PhoneX Competitors $2.91 billion -$175.68 million 635.75

PhoneX’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than PhoneX. PhoneX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PhoneX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX 3.46% N/A N/A PhoneX Competitors -7.19% -27.17% -4.78%

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

