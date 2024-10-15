First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $119.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.64.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Capital

Institutional Trading of First Capital

In other First Capital news, Director John Shireman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.