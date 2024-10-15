First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,659 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

FPE opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

