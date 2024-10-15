FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,785 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,295,000 after acquiring an additional 515,458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $14,933,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $12,631,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2,741.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 295,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 285,522 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

