Five Point (FPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Five Point Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FPH stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.46. Five Point has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,990,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,139,854.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,214,153 shares of company stock valued at $28,871,935. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

