Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $104.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.13 and its 200 day moving average is $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.80. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,340,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7,906.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 143,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 265,622 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

