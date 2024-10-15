Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.07.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $16.47 on Friday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $155,667.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,377,892.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $31,912.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 273,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,246.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,966 shares of company stock valued at $480,143. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,642,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

